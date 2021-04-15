State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 6,283 Shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue decreased its position in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 8.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 72,714 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,283 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $9,250,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Capital One Financial during the third quarter valued at about $1,071,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Capital One Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $427,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in Capital One Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Old Port Advisors bought a new position in Capital One Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $259,000. Finally, Weather Gauge Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Capital One Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $257,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.60% of the company’s stock.

In other Capital One Financial news, insider Frank G. LapradeIii sold 39,909 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.80, for a total value of $4,980,643.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 88,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,066,764.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider John G. Finneran, Jr. sold 45,527 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.34, for a total value of $5,888,462.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 57,833 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,480,120.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COF opened at $135.77 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.72. Capital One Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $49.41 and a 1 year high of $136.45. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $128.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $102.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.85 by $2.44. The firm had revenue of $7.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.92 billion. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 3.05% and a net margin of 4.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.49 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Capital One Financial Co. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. This is an increase from Capital One Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is currently 13.23%.

COF has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Capital One Financial from $120.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective (up previously from $105.00) on shares of Capital One Financial in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Capital One Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $136.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Odeon Capital Group raised Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Capital One Financial from $148.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $124.00.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

