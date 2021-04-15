State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) Shares Acquired by Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lifted its holdings in shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 116,027 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 4,164 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA’s holdings in State Street were worth $9,747,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of State Street by 9.2% during the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 5,649 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $475,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in State Street by 4.0% in the first quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 387,192 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $32,528,000 after purchasing an additional 14,809 shares during the period. Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. lifted its position in State Street by 2.1% in the first quarter. Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. now owns 268,980 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $22,597,000 after purchasing an additional 5,443 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its position in State Street by 3.2% in the first quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 61,602 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,904 shares during the period. Finally, Stack Financial Management Inc lifted its position in State Street by 1.0% in the first quarter. Stack Financial Management Inc now owns 204,202 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $17,155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,931 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on STT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of State Street from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of State Street from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $77.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Wolfe Research cut shares of State Street from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $72.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of State Street from $99.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of State Street from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. State Street has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.60.

In other news, EVP Michael L. Richards sold 533 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.39, for a total value of $39,649.87. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,288,062.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Michael L. Richards sold 365 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.61, for a total transaction of $27,232.65. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,821,976.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 11,898 shares of company stock worth $873,183 in the last ninety days. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:STT traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $86.62. 18,923 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,850,495. State Street Co. has a twelve month low of $51.21 and a twelve month high of $87.89. The company has a market cap of $30.47 billion, a PE ratio of 13.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $82.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.02.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The asset manager reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.13. State Street had a net margin of 20.75% and a return on equity of 12.24%. The firm had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.98 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that State Street Co. will post 6.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 31st. State Street’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.71%.

About State Street

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. It offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

