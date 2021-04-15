State Street (NYSE:STT) PT Raised to $100.00

State Street (NYSE:STT) had its price target increased by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $97.00 to $100.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the asset manager’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 15.37% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on STT. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of State Street from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Wolfe Research cut shares of State Street from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $72.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of State Street from $99.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of State Street from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of State Street from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.60.

Shares of NYSE:STT opened at $86.68 on Thursday. State Street has a one year low of $51.21 and a one year high of $87.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $82.23 and a 200-day moving average of $73.02. The company has a market capitalization of $30.49 billion, a PE ratio of 13.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.50.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 18th. The asset manager reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.82 billion. State Street had a return on equity of 12.24% and a net margin of 20.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.98 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that State Street will post 6.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Michael L. Richards sold 365 shares of State Street stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.61, for a total value of $27,232.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,420 shares in the company, valued at $1,821,976.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrew Erickson sold 11,000 shares of State Street stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.30, for a total transaction of $806,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 58,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,324,480.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,898 shares of company stock worth $873,183. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of State Street by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,702,594 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,797,851,000 after buying an additional 339,171 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its stake in shares of State Street by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 3,896,152 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $283,562,000 after purchasing an additional 397,694 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of State Street in the 4th quarter worth approximately $273,200,000. Coho Partners Ltd. increased its holdings in State Street by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 2,576,380 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $187,509,000 after acquiring an additional 21,895 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in State Street by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,175,235 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $158,314,000 after acquiring an additional 146,009 shares in the last quarter. 91.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. It offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

