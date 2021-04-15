StaysBASE (SBS) Price Tops $0.41 on Exchanges

StaysBASE (CURRENCY:SBS) traded up 1.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on April 15th. StaysBASE has a total market capitalization of $1.59 million and $57,362.00 worth of StaysBASE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One StaysBASE coin can now be purchased for about $0.41 or 0.00000650 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, StaysBASE has traded down 2.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00002731 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001592 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $42.59 or 0.00067698 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $173.54 or 0.00275873 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00004251 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $462.06 or 0.00734520 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $62,430.15 or 0.99243414 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.63 or 0.00021672 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $532.11 or 0.00845873 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About StaysBASE

StaysBASE’s total supply is 5,545,303 coins and its circulating supply is 3,892,303 coins. StaysBASE’s official Twitter account is @StaysBASE

According to CryptoCompare, “StaysBASE is based on the concept of Base Protocol. While Base Protocol (BASE) is essentially a token whose price is pegged to the total Market Cap of Cryptocurrencies; StaysBASE takes the concept further by bringing The World Stock Market and Gold Market into the picture. StaysBASE is pegged on the average of the Cryptocurrency Market Cap, The World Stock Market Cap and the Gold Market Cap. “

Buying and Selling StaysBASE

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as StaysBASE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade StaysBASE should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase StaysBASE using one of the exchanges listed above.

