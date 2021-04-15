Stealth Reaches Market Capitalization of $8.02 Million (XST)

Stealth (CURRENCY:XST) traded 3.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on April 15th. Stealth has a total market cap of $8.02 million and $6,693.00 worth of Stealth was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Stealth coin can now be purchased for $0.20 or 0.00000322 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Stealth has traded 25.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00004427 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00003825 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001236 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000794 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000659 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.73 or 0.00016922 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Opal (OPAL) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Datacoin (DTC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BoostCoin (BOST) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Stealth

Stealth (XST) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Stealth’s total supply is 39,236,270 coins. The Reddit community for Stealth is /r/stealthsend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Stealth is stealth.org . Stealth’s official Twitter account is @StealthCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “StealthCoin combines proof of stake and ToR anonymity. “

Buying and Selling Stealth

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stealth directly using U.S. dollars.

