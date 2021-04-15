Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) Holdings Decreased by Wedge Capital Management L L P NC

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lessened its stake in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) by 5.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 197,701 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 11,731 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned 0.09% of Steel Dynamics worth $10,035,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 12.3% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 256,517 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,048,000 after acquiring an additional 28,050 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 15,295 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $438,000 after buying an additional 1,586 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 4.9% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 371,158 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,626,000 after buying an additional 17,400 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Steel Dynamics during the third quarter valued at about $351,000. Finally, tru Independence LLC grew its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 5.8% during the third quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 126,995 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,636,000 after acquiring an additional 6,955 shares during the period. 79.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

STLD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Steel Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Steel Dynamics from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Steel Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Steel Dynamics from $44.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Steel Dynamics in a research report on Friday, April 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.90.

In related news, Director Keith E. Busse sold 8,035 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.06, for a total value of $394,197.10. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ STLD opened at $50.82 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.73 billion, a PE ratio of 22.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.93. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.58 and a 1-year high of $52.59.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.52 billion. Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 5.17% and a return on equity of 13.33%. Steel Dynamics’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This is a positive change from Steel Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.55%.

Steel Dynamics, Inc engages in the manufacture of steel products and metal recycling. It operates through the following segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment consists of sheet products including hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel; long products including structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail; and steel finishing services such as turning, polishing, straightening, chamfering, threading, and precision saw-cutting.

