Stellar Trading Up 30.5% Over Last 7 Days (XLM)

Stellar (CURRENCY:XLM) traded 3.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on April 15th. One Stellar coin can now be purchased for $0.64 or 0.00001014 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Stellar has traded 30.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Stellar has a total market cap of $14.71 billion and $1.85 billion worth of Stellar was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00002864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001579 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.86 or 0.00069140 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $172.31 or 0.00271613 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00004338 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.36 or 0.00027361 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.79 or 0.00010697 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.60 or 0.00059272 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00002507 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $474.25 or 0.00747562 BTC.

Stellar Profile

Stellar (CRYPTO:XLM) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on July 31st, 2014. Stellar’s total supply is 50,001,803,376 coins and its circulating supply is 22,881,768,315 coins. The Reddit community for Stellar is /r/stellar and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Stellar is www.stellar.org . Stellar’s official message board is stellarcommunity.org . Stellar’s official Twitter account is @stellarorg and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Stellar is a decentralized platform that aims to connect banks, payments systems, and people. Integrate to move money quickly, reliably, and at almost no cost. Supported by a nonprofit, Stellar's goal is to bring the world together by increasing interoperability between diverse financial systems and currencies. Stellar is a technology that enables money to move directly between people, companies and financial institutions as easily as email. This means more access for individuals, lower costs for banks and more revenue for businesses. Stellar Lumens is not mineable and does not use proof of work (PoW). Instead, Stellar uses SCP, the stellar consensus protocol. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Block Number), Stellar.org Dashboard (Total Supply) “

Stellar Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stellar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stellar should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Stellar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

