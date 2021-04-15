stETH (Lido) (STETH) Price Up 21% Over Last Week

stETH (Lido) (CURRENCY:STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on April 15th. stETH (Lido) has a total market cap of $563.37 million and $72,996.00 worth of stETH (Lido) was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, stETH (Lido) has traded up 21% against the dollar. One stETH (Lido) coin can now be bought for about $2,477.67 or 0.03920802 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get stETH (Lido) alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00002745 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001584 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.82 or 0.00067768 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $173.98 or 0.00275324 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00004232 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $462.76 or 0.00732302 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $62,599.44 or 0.99060866 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.88 or 0.00021966 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $533.76 or 0.00844655 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

stETH (Lido) Coin Profile

stETH (Lido) was first traded on December 18th, 2020. stETH (Lido)’s total supply is 227,378 coins. stETH (Lido)’s official Twitter account is @lidofinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Lido is a liquid staking solution for Ethereum. Lido lets users earn staking rewards without maintaining staking infrastructure, using a selection of carefully vetted validators.”

stETH (Lido) Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as stETH (Lido) directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire stETH (Lido) should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase stETH (Lido) using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for stETH (Lido) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for stETH (Lido) and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.