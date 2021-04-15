Stifel Nicolaus Raises Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) Price Target to $74.25

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) had its price target upped by research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $73.50 to $74.25 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price points to a potential upside of 10.03% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Mizuho cut shares of Agree Realty from a “buy” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $72.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.93.

NYSE ADC opened at $67.48 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a PE ratio of 36.67 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $66.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.40. Agree Realty has a 12-month low of $54.94 and a 12-month high of $72.68.

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.41). Agree Realty had a net margin of 39.39% and a return on equity of 4.76%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Agree Realty will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

In other Agree Realty news, Director John Rakolta, Jr. purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $63.50 per share, with a total value of $635,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 245,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,596,425.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Simon Leopold purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $63.75 per share, for a total transaction of $127,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,529 shares in the company, valued at $1,117,473.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 19,870 shares of company stock valued at $1,263,111. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Agree Realty in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Agree Realty by 258.5% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 423 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Agree Realty by 403.6% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Agree Realty by 63.0% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 781 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Agree Realty in the 4th quarter worth about $93,000.

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading retail tenants. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 1,027 properties, located in 45 states and containing approximately 21.0 million square feet of gross leasable area.

