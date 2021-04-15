Stillwater Investment Management LLC Sells 3,245 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Stillwater Investment Management LLC reduced its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 154,915 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 3,245 shares during the period. Apple makes up about 5.4% of Stillwater Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Stillwater Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $18,923,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AAPL. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in Apple in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Cordant Inc. raised its holdings in Apple by 302.4% in the third quarter. Cordant Inc. now owns 503 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the period. EMC Capital Management acquired a new stake in Apple in the fourth quarter worth $80,000. MD Financial Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Apple in the fourth quarter worth $93,000. Finally, Insight Financial Services acquired a new stake in Apple in the fourth quarter worth $95,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.77% of the company’s stock.

AAPL opened at $132.03 on Thursday. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $66.36 and a fifty-two week high of $145.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.22 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.50, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $123.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $124.30.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.27. Apple had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 75.15%. The company had revenue of $111.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.25 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 8th were paid a $0.205 dividend. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 5th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.00%.

In other news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 133,867 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.74, for a total value of $16,832,436.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on AAPL. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Apple from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Apple and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Apple from $163.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Apple from $133.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.75.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

