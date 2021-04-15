Stipend Trading Up 10% This Week (SPD)

Stipend (CURRENCY:SPD) traded 9% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on April 15th. One Stipend coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0413 or 0.00000065 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Stipend has a total market cap of $475,787.32 and approximately $238.00 worth of Stipend was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Stipend has traded up 10% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63,528.46 or 0.99937612 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.60 or 0.00041844 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 16% against the dollar and now trades at $7.41 or 0.00011651 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $316.41 or 0.00497748 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 23.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $584.01 or 0.00918723 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $208.45 or 0.00327918 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00002674 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.60 or 0.00142518 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.87 or 0.00004519 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 19.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.63 or 0.00007284 BTC.

Stipend Coin Profile

Stipend is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the C11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 10th, 2018. Stipend’s total supply is 11,521,178 coins. Stipend’s official Twitter account is @StipendOff and its Facebook page is accessible here . Stipend’s official website is stipend.me . The Reddit community for Stipend is /r/stipend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Stipend is a freelancing platform that will be supported by the Stipend token (SPD), a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the C11 algorithm. The platform will feature, low fees, instant payments and a reward mechanism for the users engagement. The Stipend token will be used as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

Buying and Selling Stipend

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stipend directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stipend should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Stipend using one of the exchanges listed above.

