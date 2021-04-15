Stock Analysts’ Downgrades for April, 15th (MREO, NBIX, NBSE, OBLG, OCUP, OM, ONCS, PFSI, PLL, PLTR)

Stock Analysts’ downgrades for Thursday, April 15th:

Mereo BioPharma Group (NASDAQ:MREO) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Mereo BioPharma Group PLC is a biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on development and commercialization of therapeutics for patients with rare diseases. The company’s product pipeline includes BPS-804, MPH-966, BCT-197, BGS-649, Navicixizumab and Etigilimab which are in clinical stage. Mereo BioPharma Group PLC is based in London, United Kingdom. “

Get Mereo BioPharma Group plc alerts:

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Neurocrine Biosciences is a neuroscience-based company focused on the discovery and development of novel therapeutics for neuropsychiatric, neuroinflammatory and neurodegenerative diseases and disorders. The company’s neuroscience, endocrine and immunology disciplines provide a unique biological understanding of the molecular interaction between central nervous, immune and endocrine systems for the development of therapeutic interventions for anxiety, depression, insomnia, stroke, malignant brain tumors, multiple sclerosis, obesity and diabetes. “

NeuBase Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBSE)

was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. is a biotechnology company. It is engaged in developing antisense therapies to address genetic diseases. The company’s proprietary platform includes PATrOL(TM). NeuBase Therapeutics Inc., formerly known as Ohr Pharmaceutical Inc., is based in Pittsburgh, United States. “

Oblong (NYSE:OBLG) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Oblong Inc. is a maker of multi-stream collaboration solutions. Oblong Inc., formerly known as Glowpoint Inc., is based in Denver, Colorado. “

Ocuphire Pharma (NASDAQ:OCUP) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Ocuphire Pharma Inc. is a clinical-stage ophthalmic biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on developing and commercializing therapies for the treatment of several eye disorders. The company’s product pipeline includes Nyxol Eye Drops(R) and APX3330. Ocuphire Pharma Inc., formerly known as Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc., is based in FARMINGTON HILLS, Mich. “

Outset Medical (NASDAQ:OM) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Outset Medical Inc. is a medical technology company. Its Tablo(R) Hemodialysis System represents technological advancement enabling novel, transformational dialysis care in acute and home settings. Outset Medical Inc. is based in CA, United States. “

OncoSec Medical (NASDAQ:ONCS) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “OncoSec Medical Incorporated is a biomedical company engaged in the designing, development and commercialization of therapeutic oncology products. It also develops novel OMS ElectroOncology therapies and OncoSec Medical System for the treatment of solid tumors. OncoSec Medical Incorporated is based in San Diego, California. “

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. provides financial services primarily in the United States. The Company conducts its business in two segments: mortgage banking and investment management. Mortgage banking segment offers correspondent and retail lending businesses and loan servicing business. Investment management segment offers investment advisory and investment management services. PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. is headquartered in Moorpark, California. “

Piedmont Lithium (NASDAQ:PLL) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Piedmont Lithium Ltd is a mineral resource company. It engages in the identification, acquisition, exploration and development of resource projects primarily in Australia. Piedmont Lithium Ltd is based in Perth, Australia. “

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Palantir Technologies Inc. builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community principally in the United States. Palantir Technologies Inc. is based in Denver, Colorado. “

Prelude Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRLD) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated is a clinical-stage precision oncology company. It is focused on discovering and developing small molecule therapies optimized to target the key driver mechanisms in cancers with high unmet need. Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated is based in Wilmington, United States. “

Receive News & Ratings for Mereo BioPharma Group plc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mereo BioPharma Group plc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.