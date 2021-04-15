Stock Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for April, 15th (AAVVF, AETUF, BIREF, CVE, CXB, DWNI, GYC, IMUX, IPL, MALRF)

Stock Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Thursday, April 15th:

Advantage Oil & Gas (OTCMKTS:AAVVF) had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at National Bank Financial.

ARC Resources (OTCMKTS:AETUF) had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at National Bank Financial.

Birchcliff Energy (OTCMKTS:BIREF)

had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at National Bank Financial.

Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE) had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at National Bank Financial.

Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) (NYSE:CVE) was upgraded by analysts at Scotiabank from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating. The firm currently has C$12.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of C$9.25.

Calibre Mining (TSE:CXB) had its strong-buy rating reiterated by analysts at Raymond James. Raymond James currently has a C$2.75 price target on the stock.

Deutsche Wohnen (FRA:DWNI) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at DZ Bank AG.

Grand City Properties (FRA:GYC) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at DZ Bank AG.

Aegis began coverage on shares of Immunic (NASDAQ:IMUX). Aegis issued a buy rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock.

Inter Pipeline (TSE:IPL) had its hold rating reaffirmed by analysts at Tudor Pickering. They currently have a C$18.00 target price on the stock.

Citigroup Inc. started coverage on shares of Mineral Resources (OTCMKTS:MALRF). They issued a buy rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock.

NiSource (NYSE:NI) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. They currently have $27.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Nearly 75% of NiSource's investment is recouped within 18 months through rate, which provides necessary funds to strengthen its infrastructure. The company plans to invest $40 billion in the long-term utility infrastructure modernization program. The ongoing investments will further boost the reliability of natural gas and electric operations and help the company offer efficient services to its expanding customer base. Also, the utility continues to add clean power assets. NiSource's shares have outperformed the industry in the past three months. However, the utility is exposed to variability in cash flows associated with volatility in natural gas prices. Despite efforts made to maintain its assets, the old machineries may turn defunct and cause unplanned outages. The pandemic lowered demand from the commercial and the industrial customers.”

NuVista Energy (TSE:NVA) was downgraded by analysts at National Bank Financial to a sector perform rating. The firm currently has C$3.00 price target on the stock.

NuVista Energy (TSE:NVA) was downgraded by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating. National Bankshares, Inc. currently has C$3.00 target price on the stock.

Olin (NYSE:OLN) was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from a neutral rating to a buy rating.

Opsens (TSE:OPS) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at Raymond James. The firm currently has a C$2.75 target price on the stock.

Metso Outotec Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUKPY) was downgraded by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Precision Drilling (TSE:PD) (NYSE:PDS) was upgraded by analysts at National Bank Financial to an outperform rating. They currently have C$40.00 target price on the stock.

Precision Drilling (TSE:PD) (NYSE:PDS) was upgraded by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating. The firm currently has C$40.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of C$32.50.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) was upgraded by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from a neutral rating to an outperform rating. Credit Suisse Group AG currently has $121.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $79.00.

Citigroup Inc. began coverage on shares of QinetiQ Group (OTCMKTS:QNTQY). Citigroup Inc. issued a neutral rating on the stock.

Surge Energy (TSE:SGY) was downgraded by analysts at National Bank Financial to a sector perform rating. They currently have C$0.90 price target on the stock.

Surge Energy (TSE:SGY) was downgraded by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating. National Bankshares, Inc. currently has C$0.90 price target on the stock.

Shaw Communications (TSE:SJR.B) (NYSE:SJR) was upgraded by analysts at Cormark from a tender rating to a buy rating.

STERIS (NYSE:STE) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. They currently have $215.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “STERIS witnessed solid revenue growth across all three of its reporting segments in the third quarter of fiscal 2021 despite the coronavirus pandemic. Contributions from the Key Surgical buyout, elevated consumer demand and rebound in procedure volumes, along with strength in segments catering to COVID-19-related products and services, are encouraging. An increase in free cash flow despite increased capital spending instills optimism. An overall strong solvency position is also encouraging. STERIS’ third-quarter results were better-than-expected. Over the past six months, STERIS has outperformed the industry it belongs to. Yet, STERIS’ decision to not provide any financial guidance for fiscal 2021 on pandemic-led uncertainties is worrying. Stiff competition, unstable global macroeconomy and customer consolidation are other headwinds.”

StorageVault Canada (OTCMKTS:SVAUF) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at National Bank Financial.

Telenet Group (OTCMKTS:TLGHY) was upgraded by analysts at Oddo Bhf from a neutral rating to an outperform rating.

Citigroup Inc. began coverage on shares of Ultra Electronics (OTCMKTS:UEHPY). They issued a neutral rating on the stock.

