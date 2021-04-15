Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Retail Properties of America Call Options (NYSE:RPAI)

Retail Properties of America, Inc. (NYSE:RPAI) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Traders acquired 6,809 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 2,810% compared to the average daily volume of 234 call options.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on RPAI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Retail Properties of America from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Retail Properties of America from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sector weight” rating on shares of Retail Properties of America in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Retail Properties of America in a report on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company. Retail Properties of America presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.33.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RPAI. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Retail Properties of America by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,606,751 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $347,593,000 after buying an additional 3,462,832 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Retail Properties of America in the fourth quarter valued at $25,428,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Retail Properties of America by 37.5% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 6,743,087 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $57,721,000 after buying an additional 1,839,236 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Retail Properties of America by 3,496.5% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,061,171 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,061,000 after buying an additional 1,031,665 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Retail Properties of America by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,300,631 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,254,000 after buying an additional 565,203 shares in the last quarter. 90.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE RPAI traded up $0.55 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $11.49. The company had a trading volume of 1,807,524 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,507,291. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.03 and a 200 day moving average of $8.80. Retail Properties of America has a 1-year low of $4.01 and a 1-year high of $12.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.16 and a beta of 1.68.

Retail Properties of America (NYSE:RPAI) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01. Retail Properties of America had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 1.48%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Retail Properties of America will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Investors of record on Friday, March 26th were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 25th. This is an increase from Retail Properties of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. Retail Properties of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.93%.

Retail Properties of America Company Profile

Retail Properties of America, Inc is a REIT that owns and operates high quality, strategically located open-air shopping centers, including properties with a mixed-use component. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned 102 retail operating properties in the United States representing 20.0 million square feet.

