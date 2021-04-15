Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Artisan Partners Asset Management Call Options (NYSE:APAM)

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM) saw unusually large options trading on Thursday. Investors acquired 2,375 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,505% compared to the average daily volume of 148 call options.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Diversified LLC bought a new stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its position in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA bought a new stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Phoenix Wealth Advisors lifted its position in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 250.0% in the 1st quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors now owns 1,050 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $55.00 to $59.00 in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Artisan Partners Asset Management from $70.00 to $68.00 in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.20.

APAM stock traded up $2.72 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $56.66. 1,172,488 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 658,610. The company has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $51.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.34. Artisan Partners Asset Management has a 52-week low of $21.23 and a 52-week high of $57.29.

Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The asset manager reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $261.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $256.33 million. Artisan Partners Asset Management had a return on equity of 179.65% and a net margin of 21.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Artisan Partners Asset Management will post 3.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were given a dividend of $0.97 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.85%. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 145.32%.

About Artisan Partners Asset Management

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to pension and profit sharing plans, trusts, endowments, foundations, charitable organizations, government entities, private funds and non-U.S. funds, as well as mutual funds, non-U.S. funds and collective trusts.

