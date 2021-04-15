Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on Nam Tai Property (NYSE:NTP)

Nam Tai Property Inc. (NYSE:NTP) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Traders bought 3,887 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,142% compared to the average daily volume of 313 call options.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTP. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Nam Tai Property by 1,109.0% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 120,899 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $707,000 after purchasing an additional 110,899 shares in the last quarter. Group One Trading L.P. raised its position in Nam Tai Property by 456.5% in the fourth quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 124,739 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $730,000 after acquiring an additional 102,325 shares during the period. One68 Global Capital LLC bought a new stake in Nam Tai Property in the fourth quarter worth about $244,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Nam Tai Property in the fourth quarter worth about $180,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Nam Tai Property in the fourth quarter worth about $172,000. 33.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Nam Tai Property stock traded down $1.26 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $11.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 284,857 shares, compared to its average volume of 210,446. Nam Tai Property has a one year low of $3.76 and a one year high of $14.78. The company has a market capitalization of $460.49 million, a P/E ratio of -35.17 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Nam Tai Property (NYSE:NTP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 29th. The electronics maker reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter. Nam Tai Property had a negative net margin of 403.19% and a negative return on equity of 6.57%. The company had revenue of $68.60 million for the quarter.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Nam Tai Property from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st.

Nam Tai Property Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns, develops, and operates technology parks in the People's Republic of China. It focuses on developing three parcels of land in Gushu and Guangming, Shenzhenn into technology parks, as well as rents properties. The company was formerly known as Nam Tai Electronics, Inc and changed its name to Nam Tai Property Inc in April 2014.

