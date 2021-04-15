Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Put Options on Legacy Housing (NASDAQ:LEGH)

Legacy Housing Co. (NASDAQ:LEGH) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Investors bought 3,705 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 123,400% compared to the typical daily volume of 3 put options.

Shares of LEGH traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $18.88. The stock had a trading volume of 30,883 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,612. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.98. The firm has a market cap of $456.95 million, a P/E ratio of 13.88 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.50. Legacy Housing has a 12-month low of $8.50 and a 12-month high of $19.51.

Legacy Housing (NASDAQ:LEGH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 18th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.09. Legacy Housing had a return on equity of 13.53% and a net margin of 19.22%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Legacy Housing will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on LEGH. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Legacy Housing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 25th. B. Riley upgraded Legacy Housing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, TheStreet cut Legacy Housing from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th.

In other Legacy Housing news, Chairman Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 2,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.40, for a total transaction of $34,650.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 2,690,734 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,437,303.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Kenneth E. Shipley sold 11,182 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.45, for a total value of $172,761.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,110,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,050,782.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 26,365 shares of company stock worth $406,192. 40.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Legacy Housing by 849.5% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,733 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Legacy Housing in the 1st quarter worth $46,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Legacy Housing by 261.3% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 7,307 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in Legacy Housing in the fourth quarter valued at about $166,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Legacy Housing by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 13,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 824 shares during the period. 18.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Legacy Housing

Legacy Housing Corporation builds, sells, and finances manufactured homes and tiny houses primarily in the southern United States. The company manufactures and provides for the transport of mobile homes; and offers wholesale financing to dealers and mobile home parks, as well as a range of homes, including 1 to 5 bedrooms, with 1 to 3 1/2 bathrooms.

