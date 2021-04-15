Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. Buys 1,882 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 120,902 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,882 shares during the quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $18,749,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Diversified LLC acquired a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Analog Devices in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in Analog Devices in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Analog Devices in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ADI shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Analog Devices from $174.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Analog Devices from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Raymond James upped their target price on Analog Devices from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on Analog Devices from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $157.92.

In other news, SVP Gregory N. Henderson sold 14,557 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.60, for a total value of $2,250,512.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,377,486. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Gregory N. Henderson sold 6,058 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.16, for a total value of $982,365.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,927,109.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 63,396 shares of company stock valued at $9,869,038 over the last ninety days. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Analog Devices stock traded up $1.31 on Thursday, hitting $159.77. The company had a trading volume of 20,310 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,993,881. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.31. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $96.05 and a 1 year high of $164.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $154.55 and a 200-day moving average of $143.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.84.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 15.51% and a net margin of 21.79%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.03 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 5.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were given a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. This is an increase from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.21%.

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company offers data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; high-performance amplifiers to condition analog signals; and radio frequency and microwave ICs to support cellular infrastructure.

