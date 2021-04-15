Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. Has $2.47 Million Stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. decreased its holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 4.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,451 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 578 shares during the quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Target were worth $2,466,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TGT. Wealth Alliance bought a new position in Target in the 3rd quarter valued at about $200,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Target in the 3rd quarter valued at about $200,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Target by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,120 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,593,000 after buying an additional 1,575 shares during the period. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Target in the 3rd quarter valued at about $103,000. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Target in the 3rd quarter valued at about $239,000. 79.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on TGT shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Target from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Target from $194.00 to $211.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Guggenheim raised shares of Target from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 15th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Target from $205.00 to $188.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, March 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Target has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $180.90.

Shares of NYSE TGT traded down $1.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $204.69. The stock had a trading volume of 70,414 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,909,520. The firm has a market cap of $102.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.97. Target Co. has a twelve month low of $100.50 and a twelve month high of $207.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $189.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $178.39.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The retailer reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.42 billion. Target had a net margin of 4.31% and a return on equity of 34.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.69 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 9.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be given a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.57%.

In related news, CAO Robert M. Harrison sold 2,353 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.61, for a total transaction of $479,094.33. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,395 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,116,525.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christina Hennington sold 1,852 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.00, for a total transaction of $338,916.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 25,249 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,620,567. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,087 shares of company stock worth $1,582,173 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Target Company Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise; beauty and household essentials; The company also provides in-store amenities, such as Target CafÃ©, Target Optical, Starbucks, and other food service offerings.

