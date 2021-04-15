Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. Increases Holdings in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. lifted its position in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,012 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 726 shares during the quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Linde were worth $17,092,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LIN. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Linde by 450.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 14,668 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,581,000 after purchasing an additional 12,003 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Linde by 30.1% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 49,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,692,000 after purchasing an additional 11,357 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Linde during the third quarter worth about $235,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Linde during the third quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Linde during the third quarter worth about $152,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.64% of the company’s stock.

Linde stock traded up $2.70 during trading on Thursday, reaching $287.75. 9,700 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,914,884. Linde plc has a 52-week low of $172.76 and a 52-week high of $287.79. The company has a market capitalization of $150.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.44, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $268.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $254.08.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The basic materials company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.16. Linde had a return on equity of 8.56% and a net margin of 8.29%. The firm had revenue of $7.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.97 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Linde plc will post 8.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th were given a dividend of $1.06 per share. This is an increase from Linde’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.77%.

Several analysts recently commented on LIN shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Linde from $281.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a report on Friday, February 5th. Cowen started coverage on Linde in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $300.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Linde from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $321.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $269.47.

In related news, insider Kelcey E. Hoyt sold 2,559 shares of Linde stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.66, for a total transaction of $643,997.94. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,779 shares in the company, valued at $1,706,003.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

About Linde

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon dioxide, hydrogen, helium, electronic and specialty gases, acetylene, and carbon monoxide. The company also designs and constructs turnkey process plants, such as olefin, natural gas, air separation, hydrogen and synthesis gas, and other plants.

