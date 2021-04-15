Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. Purchases 280 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 14.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,198 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $4,547,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Alphabet by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 29,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $59,990,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,049 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,169,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 261 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $540,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scharf Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 24.5% in the first quarter. Scharf Investments LLC now owns 513 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,061,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 31.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GOOG. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2,493.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,400.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $2,525.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,280.05.

Shares of Alphabet stock traded up $30.86 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $2,285.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,353 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,570,829. The stock has a market cap of $1.54 trillion, a P/E ratio of 43.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2,101.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,849.02. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $1,209.71 and a one year high of $2,289.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a current ratio of 3.41.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $15.91 by $6.39. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. The firm had revenue of $56.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.86 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $15.35 EPS. Alphabet’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,068.50, for a total value of $6,205,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,976,854.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 70 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,243.44, for a total transaction of $157,040.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 64 shares in the company, valued at approximately $143,580.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,104 shares of company stock worth $35,725,438 over the last 90 days. 12.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

