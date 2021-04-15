Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. Raises Stock Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 96,619 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 649 shares during the quarter. The Home Depot makes up 2.0% of Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $29,493,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HD. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in The Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,153,816,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of The Home Depot by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,028,573 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,929,410,000 after purchasing an additional 1,058,223 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of The Home Depot by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,142,046 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,631,450,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011,984 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of The Home Depot by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 9,402,719 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,497,550,000 after purchasing an additional 991,241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flossbach Von Storch AG raised its stake in shares of The Home Depot by 152.9% in the fourth quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 894,230 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $237,525,000 after purchasing an additional 540,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.71% of the company’s stock.

Get The Home Depot alerts:

HD traded up $1.45 on Thursday, hitting $321.47. 87,051 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,636,541. The company has a 50 day moving average of $285.92 and a 200-day moving average of $277.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $345.65 billion, a PE ratio of 27.87, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $196.61 and a 12-month high of $322.70.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $32.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.10 billion. The Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 910.85% and a net margin of 9.94%. The firm’s revenue was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.28 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 11.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 11th were given a dividend of $1.65 per share. This is a boost from The Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 10th. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. The Home Depot’s payout ratio is presently 64.39%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on HD shares. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $319.00 price objective on shares of The Home Depot in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Zelman & Associates cut The Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Guggenheim raised The Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on The Home Depot from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Loop Capital raised their target price on The Home Depot from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $301.10.

About The Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

Read More: Quiet Period

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD).

Receive News & Ratings for The Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.