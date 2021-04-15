Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. Sells 5,067 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 6.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 79,377 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,067 shares during the quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $10,750,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Collective Family Office LLC boosted its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 14.4% in the first quarter. Collective Family Office LLC now owns 3,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 0.4% in the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 144,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,620,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the period. Corbenic Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 22.1% in the first quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 1,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 35.1% in the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 64,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,800,000 after purchasing an additional 16,883 shares during the period. Finally, Martin Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 7.0% in the first quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC now owns 32,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,338,000 after purchasing an additional 2,084 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.05% of the company’s stock.

PG stock traded up $1.70 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $137.30. 253,096 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,305,472. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.87. The Procter & Gamble Company has a one year low of $111.25 and a one year high of $146.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $338.10 billion, a PE ratio of 25.93, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.38. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $130.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $135.36.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.13. The Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.92% and a return on equity of 30.69%. The business had revenue of $19.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.8698 per share. This is a boost from The Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 22nd. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. The Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 61.72%.

PG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $149.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $156.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $139.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Independent Research raised shares of The Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The Procter & Gamble has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.53.

In other news, insider Marc S. Pritchard sold 95,163 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.65, for a total value of $12,433,045.95. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 224,749 shares in the company, valued at $29,363,456.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 1,811 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.77, for a total transaction of $227,769.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 629,838 shares of company stock worth $81,120,667 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

About The Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

