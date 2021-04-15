Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. Sells 510 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. cut its stake in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 3.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,576 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 510 shares during the quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in 3M were worth $2,423,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Avengers Inc. bought a new stake in 3M during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of 3M in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of 3M in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in shares of 3M in the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Diversified LLC acquired a new position in shares of 3M in the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. 64.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Michael G. Vale sold 30,875 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.53, for a total value of $5,419,488.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 79,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,894,077.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of 3M from $188.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of 3M from $185.00 to $188.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $196.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of 3M from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $205.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of 3M from $197.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. 3M has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $185.82.

MMM traded up $0.47 during trading on Thursday, hitting $197.22. 27,897 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,760,624. The firm has a market cap of $114.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $187.78 and its 200 day moving average is $175.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. 3M has a one year low of $131.12 and a one year high of $199.29.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $8.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.39 billion. 3M had a net margin of 15.65% and a return on equity of 44.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.15 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that 3M will post 8.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. This is an increase from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.47. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.05%.

3M Company develops, manufactures, and markets various products worldwide. It operates through four business segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers personal safety products, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules to industrial, electrical, and safety markets.

