Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. Trims Position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. decreased its position in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 80,888 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,845 shares during the period. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $4,263,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Calamos Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 162,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,591,000 after acquiring an additional 2,339 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 29,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,638,000 after buying an additional 2,492 shares during the last quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC lifted its position in The Coca-Cola by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 318,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,781,000 after purchasing an additional 14,617 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 357,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,580,000 after buying an additional 2,918 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hyman Charles D raised its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Hyman Charles D now owns 258,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,167,000 after buying an additional 6,201 shares in the last quarter. 65.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Coca-Cola alerts:

In other The Coca-Cola news, insider Alfredo Rivera sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.15, for a total value of $1,023,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 62,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,171,300. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.30, for a total value of $3,198,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 145,011 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,729,086.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 80,501 shares of company stock worth $4,246,280 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Coca-Cola stock traded up $0.53 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $53.61. The company had a trading volume of 209,550 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,833,102. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $51.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.15. The Coca-Cola Company has a fifty-two week low of $43.20 and a fifty-two week high of $54.93. The firm has a market cap of $231.02 billion, a PE ratio of 27.65, a P/E/G ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 41.37% and a net margin of 24.90%. The business had revenue of $8.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. The Coca-Cola’s revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This is an increase from The Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is 79.62%.

A number of research firms have commented on KO. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of The Coca-Cola from $59.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of The Coca-Cola from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, March 15th. HSBC lowered their price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola from $61.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of The Coca-Cola from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The Coca-Cola has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.86.

The Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Recommended Story: Do investors pay a separate front-end load every time they buy additional shares?

Receive News & Ratings for The Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.