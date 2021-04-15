Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. Trims Stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. reduced its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 6.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 44,487 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,067 shares during the period. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $3,430,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in MRK. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the third quarter worth $25,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Financial Avengers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Curi Capital bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors own 72.86% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.27.

Merck & Co., Inc. stock traded up $0.74 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $77.14. 302,927 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,773,746. The firm has a market capitalization of $195.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.43. The business has a 50 day moving average of $75.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.78. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $71.71 and a 12 month high of $87.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.06). Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 53.83% and a net margin of 24.33%. The business had revenue of $12.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were given a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is presently 50.10%.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health segments. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, diabetes, and women's health, as well as and vaccine products.

