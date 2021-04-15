StorageVault Canada (OTCMKTS:SVAUF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by National Bank Financial

StorageVault Canada (OTCMKTS:SVAUF)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by stock analysts at National Bank Financial in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Separately, TD Securities raised their price objective on StorageVault Canada from $4.50 to $4.75 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. StorageVault Canada presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.44.

Get StorageVault Canada alerts:

Shares of SVAUF remained flat at $$3.36 during trading hours on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 14 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,606. StorageVault Canada has a fifty-two week low of $2.18 and a fifty-two week high of $3.60. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.95.

StorageVault Canada Inc owns, manages, and rents self-storage and portable storage space in Canada. It operates through three segments: Self Storage, Portable Storage, and Management Division. The company manages 45 stores owned by third parties; and stores, shreds, and manages documents and records for customers.

Featured Article: What is a management fee?

Receive News & Ratings for StorageVault Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StorageVault Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.