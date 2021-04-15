STR (OTCMKTS:STRI) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.11

STR Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:STRI)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.11 and traded as high as $0.14. STR shares last traded at $0.12, with a volume of 9,750 shares trading hands.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.11.

STR Company Profile (OTCMKTS:STRI)

STR Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a plastic and industrial materials research and development company in the United States, Spain, India, and China. The company designs, develops, and manufactures encapsulants that protect the embedded semiconductor circuits of solar panels for sale to solar module manufacturers; and multi-layer films for packaging applications, such as meat, fish, cheese, yogurt, fruit, cereals, snack foods, etc.

