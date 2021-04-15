Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF (NASDAQ:HNDL) Raises Dividend to $0.15 Per Share

Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF (NASDAQ:HNDL) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 13th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th will be given a dividend of 0.146 per share on Friday, April 16th. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.98%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th. This is a boost from Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14.

HNDL stock opened at $25.10 on Thursday. Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF has a twelve month low of $22.71 and a twelve month high of $26.95. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.21.

