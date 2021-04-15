Streamr 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $10.38 Million (DATA)

Streamr (CURRENCY:DATA) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on April 15th. Over the last seven days, Streamr has traded 6.6% lower against the dollar. One Streamr coin can currently be bought for about $0.20 or 0.00000315 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Streamr has a total market cap of $173.41 million and approximately $10.38 million worth of Streamr was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Streamr Coin Profile

Streamr (DATA) is a coin. It was first traded on October 6th, 2017. Streamr’s total supply is 987,154,514 coins and its circulating supply is 869,250,679 coins. Streamr’s official website is www.streamr.com . Streamr’s official Twitter account is @streamrinc . Streamr’s official message board is blog.streamr.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Streamr delivers data to applications. It is the real-time data backbone of the global supercomputer. It is a decentralized network for scalable, low-latency, untamperable data delivery and persistence, operated by the DATAcoin token. “

Streamr Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Streamr directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Streamr should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Streamr using one of the exchanges listed above.

