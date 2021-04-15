Strong (STRONG) Achieves Market Capitalization of $24.40 Million

Strong (CURRENCY:STRONG) traded up 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on April 15th. Strong has a total market cap of $24.40 million and approximately $1.71 million worth of Strong was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Strong has traded 6.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Strong coin can currently be bought for about $176.44 or 0.00277555 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Strong

Strong’s launch date was August 10th, 2020. Strong’s total supply is 523,990 coins and its circulating supply is 138,269 coins. Strong’s official message board is medium.com/@strongblockio . Strong’s official Twitter account is @Strongblock_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Strong is strongblock.io

According to CryptoCompare, “StrongBlock is a blockchain-agnostic protocol to reward nodes for supporting the infrastructure of their blockchain. StrongBlock has made it possible for anyone to create a node in seconds — or add their own node — and receive STRONG token rewards every day. More nodes equals more resilience. “

Strong Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Strong directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Strong should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Strong using one of the exchanges listed above.

