Sumitomo Chemical Company, Limited (OTCMKTS:SOMMY) Short Interest Up 100.0% in March

Sumitomo Chemical Company, Limited (OTCMKTS:SOMMY) was the target of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,000 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the March 15th total of 7,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 17,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on SOMMY shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sumitomo Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Sumitomo Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SOMMY opened at $26.29 on Thursday. Sumitomo Chemical has a fifty-two week low of $13.76 and a fifty-two week high of $27.27. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.39. The company has a market cap of $8.70 billion, a PE ratio of 30.22 and a beta of 1.14.

Sumitomo Chemical (OTCMKTS:SOMMY) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 29th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.91 billion.

About Sumitomo Chemical

Sumitomo Chemical Company, Limited engages in the petrochemicals and plastics, energy and functional materials, IT-related chemicals, health and crop sciences, pharmaceuticals, and other businesses worldwide. Its Petrochemicals & Plastics segment offers synthetic resins, such as polyethylene, polypropylene, and polymethyl methacrylate resins; raw materials for synthetic fibers; and various industrial chemicals.

