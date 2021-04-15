Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG) Short Interest Update

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,160,000 shares, an increase of 89.5% from the March 15th total of 1,140,000 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,350,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group in a report on Wednesday, January 13th.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc raised its stake in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 140.7% in the 1st quarter. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc now owns 75,149 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $531,000 after acquiring an additional 43,929 shares during the period. Anderson Hoagland & Co. raised its stake in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. now owns 412,760 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,993,000 after acquiring an additional 5,150 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 429,658 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,651,000 after acquiring an additional 34,606 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its stake in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 19,148 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 1,494 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $71,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SMFG traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $7.16. 1,321,059 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,351,630. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 1.10. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group has a 52 week low of $4.86 and a 52 week high of $7.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.44.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group (NYSE:SMFG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The bank reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $9.05 billion for the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group had a return on equity of 5.48% and a net margin of 11.93%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group will post 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Company Profile

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking, leasing, securities, consumer finance, and other services primarily in Japan. It operates through four segments: Wholesale Business Unit, Retail Business Unit, International Business Unit, and Global Markets Business Unit.

