Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $8.38.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Summit Hotel Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Summit Hotel Properties from $9.50 to $11.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th.

Shares of INN opened at $10.08 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.55. Summit Hotel Properties has a twelve month low of $4.29 and a twelve month high of $11.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.88 and a beta of 2.41.

Summit Hotel Properties (NYSE:INN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.32). Summit Hotel Properties had a negative return on equity of 7.82% and a negative net margin of 28.45%. Analysts predict that Summit Hotel Properties will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in INN. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,872,318 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $179,050,000 after buying an additional 227,485 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 2,989,957 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,939,000 after buying an additional 325,072 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 126.4% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,714,425 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,447,000 after buying an additional 957,320 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,626,294 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,653,000 after buying an additional 40,800 shares during the period. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 62.6% during the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 1,451,076 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,074,000 after buying an additional 558,724 shares during the period. 89.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Summit Hotel Properties

Summit Hotel Properties, Inc is a publicly traded real estate investment trust focused on owning premium-branded hotels with efficient operating models primarily in the Upscale segment of the lodging industry. As of November 3, 2020, the Company's portfolio consisted of 72 hotels, 67 of which are wholly owned, with a total of 11,288 guestrooms located in 23 states.

