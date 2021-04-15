Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) Reaches New 1-Year High at $157.89

Shares of Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $157.89 and last traded at $157.70, with a volume of 490545 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $153.84.

SUI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Sun Communities in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $162.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Sun Communities in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $155.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sun Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $173.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Sun Communities in a research report on Sunday, March 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Sun Communities currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.14.

Get Sun Communities alerts:

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $150.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $146.51. The company has a market capitalization of $16.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 97.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.15. Sun Communities had a return on equity of 4.26% and a net margin of 11.76%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Sun Communities, Inc. will post 5.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.83 per share. This is a boost from Sun Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.48%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Sun Communities by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,912 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank increased its stake in Sun Communities by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 9,722 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,459,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Sun Communities by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,244 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $645,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. RB Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Sun Communities by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 3,147 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $478,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Finally, Bailard Inc. increased its stake in Sun Communities by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 2,120 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.95% of the company’s stock.

Sun Communities Company Profile (NYSE:SUI)

Sun Communities, Inc is a REIT that, as of September 30, 2020, owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 432 communities comprising nearly 146,000 developed sites in 32 states and Ontario, Canada.

Further Reading: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for Sun Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.