Sun Hung Kai Properties (OTCMKTS:SUHJY) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $13.91

Sun Hung Kai Properties Limited (OTCMKTS:SUHJY)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $13.91 and traded as high as $15.89. Sun Hung Kai Properties shares last traded at $15.87, with a volume of 38,614 shares traded.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sun Hung Kai Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 8.05 and a quick ratio of 8.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.91.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were given a $0.7993 dividend. This is a boost from Sun Hung Kai Properties’s previous dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.95%. Sun Hung Kai Properties’s payout ratio is presently 21.37%.

Sun Hung Kai Properties Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SUHJY)

Sun Hung Kai Properties Limited develops and invests in properties for sale and rent in Hong Kong, Mainland China, and internationally. It develops and sells properties, including residential estates, offices, shopping malls, industrial buildings, and hotels and serviced suites. As of June 30, 2020, the company's land bank comprised 57.5 million square feet of gross floor area in Hong Kong; and 68.1 million square feet of gross floor area in Mainland China.

