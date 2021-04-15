Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $59.34

Shares of Sun Life Financial Inc. (TSE:SLF) (NYSE:SLF) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$59.34 and traded as high as C$65.17. Sun Life Financial shares last traded at C$64.84, with a volume of 848,854 shares changing hands.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on SLF shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Sun Life Financial from C$69.00 to C$70.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Sun Life Financial from C$65.00 to C$69.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on Sun Life Financial from C$67.00 to C$69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. TD Securities lifted their price target on Sun Life Financial from C$73.00 to C$75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “na” rating and set a C$73.00 price target on shares of Sun Life Financial in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$68.85.

Get Sun Life Financial alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of C$37.95 billion and a PE ratio of 15.82. The company has a quick ratio of 12.45, a current ratio of 13.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.89. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$63.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$59.34.

Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF) (NYSE:SLF) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported C$1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.38 by C$0.09. The business had revenue of C$11.65 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Sun Life Financial Inc. will post 6.4769809 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. Sun Life Financial’s payout ratio is 53.68%.

In other Sun Life Financial news, Senior Officer Stephen Peacher sold 15,407 shares of Sun Life Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$62.14, for a total transaction of C$957,390.98. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 59,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$3,725,417.28. Also, Director Dean Connor sold 18,715 shares of Sun Life Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$63.77, for a total value of C$1,193,455.55. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 114,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$7,297,328.64. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 66,984 shares of company stock valued at $4,151,598.

Sun Life Financial Company Profile (TSE:SLF)

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients worldwide. It offers term and permanent life, as well as health, dental, critical illness, long-term care, and disability insurance products. The company also provides reinsurance products; investment counselling and portfolio management services; mutual funds and segregated funds; trust and banking services; real estate property brokerage and appraisal services; and merchant banking services.

Read More: What are catch-up contributions?

Receive News & Ratings for Sun Life Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Life Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.