Sundance Energy Australia (OTCMKTS:SDCJF) Shares Cross Below 50-Day Moving Average of $0.15

Sundance Energy Australia Ltd (OTCMKTS:SDCJF)’s stock price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.15 and traded as low as $0.03. Sundance Energy Australia shares last traded at $0.15, with a volume of 1,200 shares changing hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.15.

About Sundance Energy Australia (OTCMKTS:SDCJF)

Sundance Energy Australia Limited operates as an onshore oil and gas company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas. Its exploration and development activities are focused on the Eagle Ford project in the South-Texas-Gulf Coast Basin. Sundance Energy Australia Limited was incorporated in 2004 and is based in Wayville, Australia.

