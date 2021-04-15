Super Zero Protocol Market Cap Achieves $110.99 Million (SERO)

Super Zero Protocol (CURRENCY:SERO) traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on April 15th. Over the last week, Super Zero Protocol has traded up 17.6% against the US dollar. Super Zero Protocol has a total market cap of $110.99 million and approximately $6.10 million worth of Super Zero Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Super Zero Protocol coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.35 or 0.00000560 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2,517.54 or 0.03979711 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 31.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.77 or 0.00045476 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded up 22.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded up 67.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded down 66.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Money Plant Token (MPT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Entherfound (ETF) traded 94.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol Coin Profile

Super Zero Protocol is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 22nd, 2019. Super Zero Protocol’s total supply is 635,009,893 coins and its circulating supply is 313,191,380 coins. Super Zero Protocol’s official Twitter account is @SEROdotCASH . The official message board for Super Zero Protocol is medium.com/@SERO.CASH . Super Zero Protocol’s official website is sero.cash

According to CryptoCompare, “SERO is a privacy coin Protocol supporting smart contract using Zero-Knowledge Proof. SERO adopt innovative UTXO+Account mixed mode. SERO is also a Privacy Protection platform which allows developers to issue privacy coins and use them in DApps, that means DApps can have Privacy features. It built a Zero-Knowledge Proof encryption library “Super-ZK” which is 20+ times faster than the latest zk-SNARKs (Sapling upgrade) that Zcash uses. “

