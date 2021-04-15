SureRemit Market Capitalization Tops $10.28 Million (RMT)

SureRemit (CURRENCY:RMT) traded 19.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 15th. Over the last seven days, SureRemit has traded 58.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. SureRemit has a total market cap of $10.28 million and approximately $130,261.00 worth of SureRemit was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SureRemit coin can now be bought for about $0.0206 or 0.00000033 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get SureRemit alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00002739 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001596 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.57 or 0.00067879 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $174.94 or 0.00278928 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00004252 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $460.51 or 0.00734255 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $62,280.94 or 0.99303550 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.82 or 0.00022039 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $533.03 or 0.00849886 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SureRemit Profile

SureRemit’s launch date was June 5th, 2018. SureRemit’s total supply is 744,298,152 coins and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 coins. SureRemit’s official Twitter account is @sureremit and its Facebook page is accessible here . SureRemit’s official message board is medium.com/sureremit . The Reddit community for SureRemit is /r/sureremit . The official website for SureRemit is sureremit.co

According to CryptoCompare, “SureRemit is leveraging blockchain technology to provide a cryptocurrency-based global ecosystem for merchants. The primal objective of the ecosystem is to provide a fully transparent, instant, and secure way of payment to connect senders of value across the world directly to the merchants that provide the goods and services needed by recipients back home. Remit Coin will be the fuel of the ecosystem, meaning that it serves as a medium of exchange on the SureRemit platform “

Buying and Selling SureRemit

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SureRemit directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SureRemit should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SureRemit using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SureRemit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SureRemit and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.