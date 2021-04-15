Suretly (SUR) Price Reaches $0.25 on Top Exchanges

Suretly (CURRENCY:SUR) traded down 3.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on April 15th. Suretly has a total market cap of $58,248.42 and $1,809.00 worth of Suretly was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Suretly has traded down 22% against the U.S. dollar. One Suretly coin can now be purchased for about $0.25 or 0.00000392 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.51 or 0.00065684 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.15 or 0.00019230 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000371 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $451.58 or 0.00714606 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001583 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $55.69 or 0.00088125 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.14 or 0.00033456 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 29.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,591.78 or 0.05683830 BTC.

SUR is a coin. It launched on August 13th, 2017. Suretly’s total supply is 235,290 coins. Suretly’s official website is www.suretly.com . Suretly’s official Twitter account is @suretly_com and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Suretly is a provider of an international crowd vouching platform. The company offers users an investment alternative called crowdvouching, which allows customers to make money vouching for people who need an urgent loan. This system works in a similar fashion with peer-2-peer lending, but customers do not lend money to each other directly. Instead, they vouch for borrowers who apply for a loan through lending partners. Customers can find borrowers that are looking for their loan’s guarantors. The voucher can check the borrower’s profile and choose whether to vouch for the borrower if their default risk and earning amount suit them. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Suretly directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Suretly should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Suretly using one of the exchanges listed above.

