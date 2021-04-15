Surge Energy (TSE:SGY) Downgraded by National Bankshares to “Sector Perform”

Surge Energy (TSE:SGY) was downgraded by investment analysts at National Bankshares from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a C$0.90 price objective on the stock. National Bankshares’ target price indicates a potential upside of 57.89% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on SGY. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Surge Energy from C$0.75 to C$1.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Raymond James raised their target price on Surge Energy from C$0.75 to C$1.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Surge Energy from C$0.50 to C$1.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Stifel Firstegy raised shares of Surge Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised shares of Surge Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from C$0.75 to C$0.90 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Surge Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$0.84.

Shares of SGY traded down C$0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching C$0.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 619,620 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,614,104. Surge Energy has a 1-year low of C$0.14 and a 1-year high of C$0.76. The stock has a market cap of C$193.68 million and a P/E ratio of -0.26. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24,891.33.

Surge Energy (TSE:SGY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported C($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.03) by C($0.05). The company had revenue of C$59.91 million for the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Surge Energy will post 0.15 EPS for the current year.

About Surge Energy

Surge Energy Inc explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas in western Canada. The company holds interest in the Greater Sawn Lake assets located in Northern Alberta; Valhalla/Wembley property located in northwestern Alberta; Sparky assets located between Provost and Wainwright in eastern Alberta and western Saskatchewan; and Shaunavon properties located to the southwest of Swift Current, Saskatchewan.

