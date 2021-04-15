Surge Energy (TSE:SGY) Downgraded to “Sector Perform” at National Bank Financial

Surge Energy (TSE:SGY) was downgraded by equities researchers at National Bank Financial to a “sector perform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$0.90 price objective on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price target suggests a potential upside of 57.89% from the company’s current price.

SGY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Stifel Firstegy raised shares of Surge Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. CIBC dropped their price target on shares of Surge Energy from C$1.00 to C$0.85 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Surge Energy from C$0.75 to C$1.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. National Bankshares cut shares of Surge Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a C$0.90 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Surge Energy from C$0.50 to C$1.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$0.84.

Shares of TSE SGY traded down C$0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching C$0.57. 619,620 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,614,104. The firm has a market cap of C$193.68 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.26. Surge Energy has a twelve month low of C$0.14 and a twelve month high of C$0.76. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24,891.33.

Surge Energy (TSE:SGY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported C($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.03) by C($0.05). The firm had revenue of C$59.91 million for the quarter. Research analysts expect that Surge Energy will post 0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Surge Energy Company Profile

Surge Energy Inc explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas in western Canada. The company holds interest in the Greater Sawn Lake assets located in Northern Alberta; Valhalla/Wembley property located in northwestern Alberta; Sparky assets located between Provost and Wainwright in eastern Alberta and western Saskatchewan; and Shaunavon properties located to the southwest of Swift Current, Saskatchewan.

