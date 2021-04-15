Surmodics (NASDAQ:SRDX) Sets New 12-Month High at $58.85

Shares of Surmodics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRDX) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $58.85 and last traded at $58.85, with a volume of 401 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $57.33.

SRDX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $61.00 price objective on shares of Surmodics in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Barrington Research lifted their price objective on Surmodics from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th.

Get Surmodics alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $813.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 724.88, a P/E/G ratio of 12.89 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $54.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.08.

Surmodics (NASDAQ:SRDX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.11. Surmodics had a return on equity of 1.42% and a net margin of 1.18%. The firm had revenue of $22.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.18 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Surmodics, Inc. will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Charles W. Olson sold 4,759 shares of Surmodics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.75, for a total value of $270,073.25. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 42,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,425,495. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jose H. Bedoya sold 1,497 shares of Surmodics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.68, for a total transaction of $75,867.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SRDX. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Surmodics by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,216,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,473,000 after purchasing an additional 54,704 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its holdings in Surmodics by 84.1% during the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 59,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,568,000 after acquiring an additional 26,962 shares during the period. Matarin Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Surmodics during the 3rd quarter valued at $786,000. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC bought a new stake in Surmodics during the 4th quarter valued at $790,000. Finally, Trigran Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Surmodics by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 1,782,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,570,000 after purchasing an additional 18,121 shares during the period. 87.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Surmodics (NASDAQ:SRDX)

Surmodics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides surface modification technologies for intravascular medical devices, and chemical components for in vitro diagnostic immunoassay tests and microarrays in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Medical Device and In Vitro Diagnostics.

Featured Story: What is the NASDAQ?

Receive News & Ratings for Surmodics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Surmodics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.