SuRo Capital (SSSS) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

SuRo Capital (NASDAQ: SSSS) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

4/15/2021 – SuRo Capital had its price target raised by analysts at BTIG Research from $16.00 to $20.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/14/2021 – SuRo Capital is now covered by analysts at JMP Securities. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock.

4/9/2021 – SuRo Capital had its price target raised by analysts at Barrington Research from $17.50 to $20.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/9/2021 – SuRo Capital had its price target raised by analysts at BTIG Research from $16.00 to $20.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/7/2021 – SuRo Capital had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at BTIG Research. They now have a $16.00 price target on the stock.

NASDAQ SSSS traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $15.72. 3,515 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 423,337. SuRo Capital Corp. has a 1-year low of $5.78 and a 1-year high of $16.15. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market cap of $317.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.56 and a beta of 2.23.

Get SuRo Capital Corp alerts:

SuRo Capital (NASDAQ:SSSS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported $2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $2.28. SuRo Capital had a negative return on equity of 6.27% and a net margin of 1,249.39%. The firm had revenue of $0.92 million during the quarter.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 30th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 29th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 19.08%.

In other news, major shareholder Robert S. Birch sold 147,000 shares of SuRo Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.15, for a total value of $1,933,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,726,496 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,853,422.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Robert S. Birch sold 39,400 shares of SuRo Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.35, for a total value of $565,390.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,884,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,392,517.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 539,633 shares of company stock valued at $7,729,873. Insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. M.D. Sass Investors Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SuRo Capital by 124.7% in the 4th quarter. M.D. Sass Investors Services Inc. now owns 194,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,548,000 after purchasing an additional 108,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SuRo Capital by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 116,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,523,000 after purchasing an additional 2,692 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SuRo Capital in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,066,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of SuRo Capital in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $177,000. Finally, Needham Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SuRo Capital in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,122,000. 16.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sutter Rock Capital Corp. is specializing in growth capital, B round and beyond, emerging growth, and pre-IPO investments in late stage venture-backed private companies. It makes direct (primary rounds) investments in companies and also makes secondary direct investments. The fund operates as a Business development Company.

Further Reading: Understanding the different types of bonds

Receive News & Ratings for SuRo Capital Corp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SuRo Capital Corp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.