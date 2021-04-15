SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the nineteen brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $448.20.

SIVB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $510.00 to $564.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SVB Financial Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $547.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Maxim Group raised their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $510.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $440.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of SVB Financial Group in a report on Thursday, February 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $600.00 target price for the company.

In related news, Director Richard Devon Daniels purchased 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $523.30 per share, with a total value of $261,650.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $261,650. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Daniel J. Beck sold 1,489 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $444.66, for a total value of $662,098.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,018,311.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 46,580 shares of company stock worth $22,350,987 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Shilanski & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in SVB Financial Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $794,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of SVB Financial Group during the first quarter worth $302,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 3.1% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 3,300 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,629,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 43.2% in the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 1,140 shares of the bank’s stock worth $563,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 5.2% in the first quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 19,453 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,603,000 after buying an additional 966 shares during the last quarter. 88.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SIVB opened at $507.00 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 2.14. SVB Financial Group has a 12-month low of $152.76 and a 12-month high of $577.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $511.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $408.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The bank reported $7.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.75 by $3.65. SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 28.60% and a return on equity of 15.40%. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $863.40 million. Analysts predict that SVB Financial Group will post 19.21 earnings per share for the current year.

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit solutions comprising term loans, equipment and asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, and credit card programs, as well as mezzanine lending, acquisition finance, and corporate working capital facilities; and payment and cash management products and services, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit and credit cards, account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services.

