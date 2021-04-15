SVB Financial Group (SIVB) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, April 22nd. Analysts expect SVB Financial Group to post earnings of $6.94 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The bank reported $7.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.75 by $3.65. SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 15.40% and a net margin of 28.60%. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $863.40 million. On average, analysts expect SVB Financial Group to post $19 EPS for the current fiscal year and $17 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:SIVB opened at $507.00 on Thursday. SVB Financial Group has a twelve month low of $152.76 and a twelve month high of $577.06. The company has a market cap of $26.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $511.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $408.11.

SIVB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James increased their target price on SVB Financial Group from $510.00 to $564.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on SVB Financial Group in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $600.00 target price for the company. DA Davidson raised their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $365.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Maxim Group raised their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $510.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded SVB Financial Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $547.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $441.56.

In other news, insider Michael Descheneaux sold 3,158 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $471.59, for a total value of $1,489,281.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,596,869.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Roger F. Dunbar sold 4,702 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $533.36, for a total value of $2,507,858.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,414,920.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 46,580 shares of company stock valued at $22,350,987 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

About SVB Financial Group

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit solutions comprising term loans, equipment and asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, and credit card programs, as well as mezzanine lending, acquisition finance, and corporate working capital facilities; and payment and cash management products and services, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit and credit cards, account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services.

