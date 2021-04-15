Swap (XWP) Trading Up 71.3% Over Last Week

Swap (CURRENCY:XWP) traded up 12.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on April 15th. Swap has a total market cap of $888,969.53 and $12,828.00 worth of Swap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Swap coin can currently be bought for $0.0687 or 0.00000109 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Swap has traded up 71.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Swap alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00002754 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001589 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $42.48 or 0.00067426 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $171.31 or 0.00271886 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.88 or 0.00004563 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $466.65 or 0.00740614 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.05 or 0.00023885 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $62,928.06 or 0.99872137 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $542.31 or 0.00860687 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Swap

Swap’s total supply is 12,937,687 coins. Swap’s official Twitter account is @_realSwap and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Swap is swap.fyi . The Reddit community for Swap is /r/SwapProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “A community developed crypto coin striving for robust privacy, ecosystem fairness, full transparency, secure blockchain, and easy use without any pre-mine, governance fees, founders rewards. It has a custom 15 second block time and uses a Cuckoo Cycle variant as PoW algorithm, Cuckaroo29s. “

Swap Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Swap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Swap using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Swap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Swap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.