Swarm City Reaches Market Cap of $743,274.70 (SWT)

Swarm City (CURRENCY:SWT) traded 0.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 15th. Over the last seven days, Swarm City has traded down 25.1% against the US dollar. Swarm City has a market capitalization of $743,274.70 and $1,154.00 worth of Swarm City was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Swarm City coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0871 or 0.00000137 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.58 or 0.00068792 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.50 or 0.00019722 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000387 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $475.82 or 0.00751031 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001579 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $56.58 or 0.00089313 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 47.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,847.78 or 0.06073312 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $21.29 or 0.00033610 BTC.

Swarm City Profile

Swarm City (SWT) is a coin. It was first traded on March 19th, 2017. Swarm City’s total supply is 8,536,073 coins. The Reddit community for Swarm City is /r/SwarmCityDApp and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Swarm City is medium.com/swarm-city-times . Swarm City’s official Twitter account is @SwarmCityDApp and its Facebook page is accessible here . Swarm City’s official website is swarm.city

According to CryptoCompare, “Swarm City is a Blockchain-based ride sharing dapp (Decentralized application). Swarm City is a rebrand from Arcade City. The Swarm City token (SWT) has been created with the purpose of functioning within the Swarm City environment. Only SWT will be accepted in the Swarm City ecosystem, so any ARC token holders who wish to interact with the Swarm City platform will need to exchange their ARC for SWT. “

Swarm City Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swarm City directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Swarm City should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Swarm City using one of the exchanges listed above.

