Swerve (SWRV) Market Capitalization Tops $29.91 Million

Swerve (CURRENCY:SWRV) traded up 1.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on April 15th. One Swerve coin can now be bought for approximately $2.51 or 0.00003978 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Swerve has traded 36.8% higher against the US dollar. Swerve has a market capitalization of $29.91 million and approximately $14.66 million worth of Swerve was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.51 or 0.00065684 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.15 or 0.00019230 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000371 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $451.58 or 0.00714606 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001583 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.69 or 0.00088125 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $21.14 or 0.00033456 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 29.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,591.78 or 0.05683830 BTC.

About Swerve

Swerve (SWRV) is a coin. It launched on September 4th, 2020. Swerve’s total supply is 13,706,681 coins and its circulating supply is 11,897,628 coins. Swerve’s official Twitter account is @SwerveFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . Swerve’s official website is swerve.fi

According to CryptoCompare, “SWERVE FINANCE is described to be a fork of Curve, owned 100% by the community. It is claimed that there's no fake-out deployment, no questionable pre-mining, no founder controlling majority of the governance vote, no suspect team proposals, no 30% allocation to 'shareholders', no team allocation, no decades-long distribution. It's a simple 33,000,000 supply owned entirely by holders, the community of liquidity providers and users. If holders provide liquidity to Swerve, they get ySWRV tokens which can be staked in the Swerve DAO to earn $SWRV. To kickstart the protocol and encourage users to try out Swerve, the first two weeks will have a larger distribution of $SWRV awarded. “

Swerve Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swerve directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Swerve should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Swerve using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

